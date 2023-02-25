According to the information received from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption that the head of the prosecution, Public Prosecutor Islam Abazi, acting on the request of Bojan Jovanovski nicknamed Boki 13, has already established a case and distributed it to the competent public prosecutor for action, the legal team Jovanovski informed that this is the beginning of a criminal-legal operation code-named “Boomerang”.

We welcome the urgency and promptness of the action by the public prosecutor Islam Abazi and we expect above all a thorough, efficient and impartial resolution by the competent prosecutor who will act on the matter. Due to the high degree of character and seriousness of the “Boomerang” process, we require and expect commitment, non-selectivity and maximum professionalism from the competent prosecutor.

We note that due to the volume of material and evidence in the number of 1,150,000 (one million and one hundred and fifty) data files containing audio recorded conversations, transcripts, messages, telephone communications, video and photographic records, so-called. “bombs”, for the sake of expediency in dealing with the case, it will be necessary to form a special team to work and process the criminal charges in accordance with the actual needs for the efficient and correct handling of the case, for which we will make a special request to the public prosecutor, Bojan Jovanovski’s legal team informs, adding that the public will be promptly notified of the entire process within the limits of what is legally permitted information that will not compromise the proceedings.