The Jahoski clan is also expanding in the judiciary, the nephew of the mayor of Plasnica and MP Ismail Jahoski is on the list for prosecutor, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

Emrah Mihtaroski is on the list of people who will become new prosecutors and judges, and whose closest relatives are at the top of the executive power. Mihtaroski is the nephew of the mayor of the municipality of Plasnica, Alija Jahoski, and the MP from DUI Ismail Jahoski. Apart from politics, the Jahoski clan is also expanding in the judiciary, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party asks what kind of justice can citizens expect when the closest relatives of politicians and officials who create policies and laws are also prosecutors and judges?