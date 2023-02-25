VMRO-DPMNE reacts that after the series of scandals that were revealed about Artan Grubi, his nervousness becomes obvious.

The party points out that Grubi’s concerns went so far that he called the Public Prosecutor’s Office to prevent the opening of an investigation into the crime related to him.

But Grubi has so many scandals behind him that a crime series can be made in several sequels. If the Public Prosecutor’s Office decided to put all the cases about him in a drawer, they would need a big drawer.

Artan Grubi will have to answer to the institutions for the luxury bar owned by his brother, which they bought for half a million euros. Even if Grubi’s version is correct that the bar only costs 100 thousand euros, then he has to answer again how his family can buy business space in an attractive location for 700 euros per square meter, and the real price is over 2000 euros per square meter.

Artan Grubi should explain to the institutions how the counter worker in their family travel agency opened a company for calibration and received accreditation for it from the director of the Bureau of Metrology, who is DUI staff.

Grubi should explain to the institutions how his favorite director acquired a luxury hacienda on Popova Sapka and did not report it. By the way, that director also bought a van for 600 thousand euros, that is, in three years she carried out three questionable public procurements worth 2 million euros, probably because she feels protected by a strongly positioned fellow party member.

Grubi should explain to the institutions whether he created an octopus around himself that is getting rich, while the people are getting poorer, says VMRO-DPMNE.