After leaving the Government, Alternativa is seeking to establish communities of Albanian municipalities in Macedonia.

At a time when Kosovo is facing the final agreement on the normalization of relations with Serbia and when every Western diplomat who comes to Pristina repeats the refrain “To form a Community of Serbian Municipalities in Kosovo!”, the question that needs to be asked is why the parties of the Albanians in Macedonia, those who have municipalities (DUI, AA and Besa), do not launch an initiative to establish a Community of Albanian Municipalities in Macedonia with the same powers that the Community of Serbian Municipalities in Kosovo is required to have. Nothing more. That’s all, says Zeqirja Ibrahimi , General Secretary of Alternativa.

He adds that those who demand this from Kosovo are our Western allies, so it turns out that this community is in the spirit of Western values.