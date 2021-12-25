Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said that his GERB party is prepared to support a compromise that the new Prime Minister Kiril Petkov would reach with Macedonia. Borisov, who instituted the veto policy against Macedonia over the historic and national identity dispute, wished Petkov success in expanding the talks to also cover economy, infrastructure and culture.

Bulgaria did not block Macedonia. We think that it is not possible to bring problems into the EU, so we just slowed Skopje and Tirana down. For Bulgaria it will be better if Macedonia and Albania are parts of the EU, Borisov said, discussing his veto policy with the “24 Chasa” newspaper.