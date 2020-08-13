Two brothers from Bitola were arrested for enticing a minor to film pornographic material, and for possession of a huge cache of child pornography.

The brothers are aged 51 and 52. One of them is charged with luring a 13 year old girl to film pornographic materials in 2016. The man was residing in Australia at the time, and communicated with the girl via Facebook. He later sent the materials to another minor.

Together with his brother, the man is charged of collecting a large base with over 8,000 photographs and videos of child pornography, which they kept in a house in Bitola. The police seized the material in cooperation with Interpol and the Greek police. One of the brothers was detained in Greece, and prosecutors are asking for detention for both of them.