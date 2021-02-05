According to Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, Macedonia received the worst rating in history. With a drop of 5 spots, the country is on the 111th stop in the company of BiH, Panama and Mongolia.

Criticism of the government’s poor response to corruption also came from the US Ambassador to the country, Kate Byrnes, who in an interview with Telegrafi condemned the government’s tolerance of corruption, which in turn undermines citizens’ faith in democracy.

Asked what priorities should the country and citizens of Macedonia focus on in 2021, the US Ambassador says the fighting corruption begins with accountability.