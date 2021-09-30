A big scandal was revealed after high school students returned home from a scout camp organized near Skopje dubbed “Autumn kisses and hugs, sex scouts and rock ‘n’ roll”. A girl who participated in the camp addressed the school psychologist with a written statement after the “educational” camp, and her angry parent revealed for “Sloboden pecat” some of the scandalous activities that included undressing, questions about the number of sexual partners the children had, acting sex positions, painting a panoramic picture with sex positions next to a monastery.

They were supposed to play sex positions in pairs and burst an inflated condom by “banging”. “Banging” is the word they used. Another activity included painting a naked body parts and leaving imprints on large sheets of paper. Each participant had to leave an imprint of a different part of the body. The imprints were scored – hand 10 points, leg 10 points, abdomen 15 points, buttocks 40, breasts 60, male genitals 80, female genitals 80 points.The children were getting undressed, only in their small group of four, painted their genitals and left an imprint. She saw imprints of male and female genitals, which means that they took off their clothes, painted their genitals and put them on a paper in front of that small group of minors, the parent told “Sloboden pecat”.

The Ministry of Interior told “Sloboden pecat” that the event was reported to the police by the parents. The Public Prosecutor’s Office opened a case, and everyone involved will be questioned. The camp entitled “Sex, Scouts and Rock and Roll” was attended by about 40 students from high schools in Skopje, but were not organized through the schools but through the scout unit.

“Kurir” investigated who financed this scout group and who allowed such activities.

The First Skopje Scout Unit was financially supported by the City of Skopje and HERA in 2019. This means that a camp of this scandalous kind is not being held for the first time. Why no one has reacted so far – is unknown. But the alarm, of course, has already been activated.

The first public announcement for the financing by the City of Skopje and Hera, this unit fills with great gratitude. More than two years ago, the suspicious activities done with minors, were financed from the pockets of the citizens of Skopje.

This year, the SOROS Foundation is financially behind the scandalous camp. A large amount of support money is lying in their account.

The First Skopje Scout Unit for 2021 has received a grant from SOROS in the amount of incredible 12,229 dollars.

“Kurir” received answers from HERA-Health Education and Research Association. They call for urgent action of the institutions upon the receipt of information and for full clarification and resolution of the case related to the scout event Sex Scouts and Rock n Roll, which was revealed in the media by a parent who shared the experience of their child who last weekend was part of an event organized by the First Skopje Scout Unit.

According to the testimony of the parent, the participants in the event, including minors, were part of activities that are not allowed and have nothing to do with sex education. Information from the parent indicates a violation of juvenile rights and sexual harassment and violence – behaviors that are unacceptable and that, if found to have actually occurred, must be sanctioned, said HERA.

HERA also denies the information that appeared on social networks that HERA is the organizer or supporter of the above mentioned event.