The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski said in an interview on Alpha TV, regarding the census, that Macedonia has long been a state of percentages, not a state of citizens, and that there is a political agreement on percentages between SDSM and DUI, which it is harmful because it will cause unrealistic numbers and lead the country in the wrong direction.

There is a clear political agreement on the census, it can be seen and is between SDSM and DUI, unfortunately in Macedonia the census has long been not a statistical operation but a political operation, especially after the Ohrid Framework Agreement, when the country became a country of percentages, not a state of citizens who live divided into ethnic groups, unfortunately does not bring anything good to Macedonia, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski pointed out that this political agreement creates unrealistic numbers and can lead the whole country in the wrong direction, from the planning of the educational process to the construction of kindergartens, where in some municipalities we have a shortage of room, people cannot enroll their children, and in others there’s plenty.