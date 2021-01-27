Oliver Spasovski is an incompetent minister who endangers the safety of the citizens and refuses to act upon the requests of the citizens. The “Public Room” case that appeared last year was resolved in just two days and the group was closed under the leadership of the interim Interior Minister Nake Culev, protecting all victims, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that now Oliver Spasovski, according to the claims of the citizens and the victims, refuses to help the citizens. For several days, people reported personal abuse to the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Interior rejected them and did not took any actions.