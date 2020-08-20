Confusion continues to reign in the Macedonian Parliament where it is uncertain whether the SDSM – DUI coalition, that was announced yesterday by the two leaders, is off to a good start.

The session of the Parliament where Talat Xhaferi was expected to be re-appointed as Speaker, was postponed amid rumors that branches of DUI are in revolt and had several members of Parliament to oppose the election. Izet Mexhiti is named as the most outspoken critic of the deal.

Journalists were chasing after the DUI representatives who refused to give more details about whether the party is able to deliver all the 15 votes it pledged to the coalition with SDSM. Zaev can’t afford to lose even one vote – the coalition stands to have at most 62 votes, and 61 is the bare minimum for a Government to be elected and to function. Some of the members of Parliament, like Ali Ahmeti and Menduh Thaci, are notorious for their refusal to attend sessions.

One DUI member of Parliament, doctor Arben Ziberi, caused a minor incident as he was leaving the Parliament and slammed his jeep into the metal fence surrounding the building.

Ziberi is the nephew of Naser Ziberi, who was being promoted by DUI as their candidate for Prime Minister. In the end, Ziberi was not named to a single position in the Government, not even to the powerful post of First Deputy Prime Minister, who is expected to have veto powers over Zaev’s decisions. This position went to Ahmeti’s main confidant Artan Grubi.

Arben Ziberi became “famous” for his shocking statement that, as key member of a Committee set up to tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the got the border with Kosovo to open not based on epidemiological reasons but in order to get more dual citizens who support DUI to come to Macedonia and vote.