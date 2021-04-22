An improvised field hospital set up in Tetovo to help treat coronavirus patients still has not been put in service because of the lack of water in the city.

Tetovo is undergoing water cuts for parts of the day after a reservoir built on Mount Shara was damaged. This has prevented the necessary tests to the hospital water supply.

The Tetovo hospital currently cares for 41 coronavirus patients who are receiving supplemental oxygen and the field hospital is needed to provide overflow capacity.