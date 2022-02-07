The Healthcare Ministry informed that 18 patients died over the past day from Covid-19. The ages of the deceased ranged from 65 to 88. Additionally, three deaths from early February, that were not reported at the time, were added to today’s report. Their ages ranged from 43 to 68. Six of the total 21 deceased patients were fully vaccinated.

The Ministry also informed that 690 new cases were diagnosed out of 2,790 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases across the country remained steady, at about 12,317.