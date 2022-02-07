MArko Markovic – GP, one of Macedonia’s best known Youtube stars, announced that he is withdrawing from Youtube to be able to focus on his programming classes.

It hit me on New Year how unhappy I was when I realised I haven’t even started to work on editing my New Year video. I can’t continue to endure this torture. I know that I will make many of you unhappy, but I have to quit Youtube. I have to concentrate on my classes, I have to start working in the programming field this summer. Maybe I would be able to abandon programming for Youtube if I lived abroad, with millions of subscribers, where I wouldn’t know what to do with my money, but not here, GP said in an emotional, hour long farewell video.

He quits with 260,000 subscribers and multiple videos with several million views.