The total death toll from the coronavirus epidemic over the past 24 hours stood at 27 patients – almost half of them from the capital Skopje. The ages of the deceased ranged from a 58 year old patient from Ohrid to a 82 year old patient from Skopje. The total death toll now stands at 4,289.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported 1,129 newly diagnosed cases – out of 4,045 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases dropped slightly to just under 20,000 – half of them in Skopje. Kumanovo, Prilep and Bitola have over 1,000 cases, while Ohrid and Veles have over 700.