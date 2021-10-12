Corona report: Six deaths, including a 27 year old patient from Kriva Palanka Macedonia 12.10.2021 / 16:56 The Healthcare Ministry informed that six patients died over the past day from Covid-19. The deceased include a 27 year old patient from Kriva Palanka. There were also 130 newly diagnosed cases – out of 1,843 tests. reportcorona Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 03.10.2021 Corona report: 10 deaths, 190 new Covid cases Macedonia 02.10.2021 Daily corona report: Seven deaths and 486 newly diagnosed cases Macedonia 01.10.2021 Corona report: 12 deaths, 412 new cases Macedonia News Zaev doesn’t plan to resign if SDSM loses in the first round of the elections VMRO-DPMNE to hold central rally in Skopje Poll: Merko to lose in Struga, victory for VMRO-DPMNE-AA/A coalition in Karpos and Sopiste Who is Zaev to assess whether VMRO-DPMNE has been reformed or not – or is that normal in totalitarian and Nazi-fascist regimes? Janevska calls on the undecided to vote for Kotlar and see that it can be done differently Janakieski’s defense demands the removal of forensic expert Boris Tundzev, says he is financier of SDSM and employee of the injured party Ahmeti: Next is Albanian president Bulgarian passports for Macedonian citizens not a problem for the European Commission .
