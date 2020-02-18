Interior Minister Nake Culev said that all evidence related to the Racket scandal is given to the state prosecutors, and is no longer kept in the Interior Ministry.

Culev was asked about the evidence as it became apparent that the prosecution is uneasy about presenting it in full – prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska attempted to slide through a surveillance tape showing one of the Racket defendants in the company of Vice Zaev, the brother of Zoran Zaev. Today’s hearing, which was expected to have major revelations, was closed for the public by Ruskoska.

The surveillance activities were conducted by the Interior Ministry based on a warrant and all materials were given to then Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, who forwarded them to state prosecutors. According to our regulation, copies of the evidence are not kept in the Interior Ministry, Culev said when asked by the press whether the evidence is still kept in the Interior Ministry, as a fail safe in case the prosecution tries to sweep it under the rug.

The Interior Ministry was following the three defendants – Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, Katica Janeva and Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec. The recordings reveal a meeting between Kiceec and Vice Zaev, Kiceec’s visit to the Government building through a back entrance, and a visit by Janeva to a quarter which has villas used by both Zoran Zaev and President Stevo Pendaroski.