The deadline for collecting signatures for independent runs for mayors and councilors for the local elections scheduled for October 17 ends at midnight. For these elections there is great interest in collecting signatures for independent candidacies for several municipalities, including the capital Skopje.

So far, the necessary signatures have been collected for 18 independent candidates for mayors, and the procedure continues for another 15 candidates. In the regional offices and offices of the SEC, the necessary signatures were collected for 38 independent groups of councilor lists, and 26 are in progress.