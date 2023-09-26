Izet Mejiti, the president of the new Democratic Movement party announced that his party, along with Besa and Alternativa, will have same Albanian candidate for the new president of Macedonia.

The Albanian opposition – Democratic Movement, Besa Movement and Alternative, with an open door for others, we will have our candidate for president, an Albanian. We have not got a name yet, but we have this as a determination. According to predictions, he can pass in the second round as well – Majiti said in the debate magazine “Click Plus” on TV 21.

He bases his optimism on the fact that “on the one hand there is a strong VMRO, and there is also SDSM fallen to the ground”, concluding that “this is a chance for the Albanian candidate”