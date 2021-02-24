Although the State Statistical Office issued job ads for enumerators in which it was not stated as a condition that the candidates should have a party membership card, SDSm made sure that as many eligible candidates for enumerators appear.

Why fair when it can partisan?

The process that must be statistical, however, will be political. The government is organizing a census to be conducted by SDSM members working for the interests of Zoran Zaev. In fact, no one doubted that it could be different when the SDSM-DUI coalition is trying to conduct it in the midst of a pandemic.

On the social networks, on the profiles of SDSM, an ad is shared in which regional enumerators and instructors are required.