After seeing the EC’s favorable report, it’s high time Europe set a date to start negotiations. Still, given our experience, we cannot afford to rejoice yet and should wait, instead, to see the actual decision, according to Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said in an interview with Slobodna TV’s “Morning Briefing”.

The report is more than good. It’s excellent. Because it says that despite its disappointment in October, Macedonia has boosted—intensified—its efforts to implement reforms and has delivered tangible and sustainable results. Now we have this context with all the ingredients for success; they’re obvious. We have a mini-report saying it’s high time we started negotiating, and I hope Europe will seize this moment and deliver. If the EU doesn’t deliver in such a context, the biggest casualty will be its enlargement policy, i.e., the EU will signal that the door is closed for this region surrounded by member states. But I don’t think they will let this kind of thing happen, Dimitrov noted.

If there was one positive to be said about all our futile attempts over the past couple of years, Dimitrov highlighted, it was that the EU had to deal with more problems than we were.

“Finally,” he said, “its enlargement policy was put into the focus of attention, prompting discussions at the highest level, so I think the new methodology will make sure this policy is reinvigorated and brought back to the table.”

“I think it’s a plus,” Dimitrov added.

Commenting on the French position that the enlargement process is too technical and takes too long, Dimitrov recalled Emmanuel Macron saying at the Munich Security Conference that he’s pleased with the new approach as a first step – and if the reports on Macedonia and Albania are favorable, they will be the second step making sure Paris can seriously consider the question to start talks.

According to Dimitrov, things are moving forward toward a successful outcome for all, and the positive is that the region’s European future is undeniable for France, too.