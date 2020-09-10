There was no decision in the party to support the “For a United Macedonia” movement, said former MP Ilija Dimovski at Thursday’s hearing in relation to the events of “April 27”. He says that he was the coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and that he knows well how a constitutive session should take place. Trajko Veljanovski also attended the coordination meetings together with representatives of other parties.

At one of those coordination sessions before the first constitutive session, there was no agreement on the commission for elections and appointments that was to propose a candidate for Speaker of Parliament. The disagreement was over who would chair that commission.

The first constitutive session on 30.12 2016 ended with two points, just like the session with which this parliamentary composition was elected.

As a member of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE at the time, he said that there was no decision regarding the “For a United Macedonia” movement or an official position.