The director of JSP Tours Filip Vasilevski informed he is resigning as the head of the public transport company. In his explanation, he says that it is disappointing that Arsovska is devoted to quarrels and calculations instead of work.

JSP does not have the support of the City and normal communication with the mayor Danela Arsovska and the General Director Aleksandar Stojkovski. I must say that it is disappointing that the vision that united us, the projects that we believe in and for which we committed ourselves to the people of Skopje is not being fulfilled and there is no consent from the city that is increasingly stuck in quarrels and calculations and personal interests, that’s why I am resigning as a director at JSP Tours, from where I leave with my head held high, satisfied with the results and with the principles I continue to believe in, Vasilevski said.