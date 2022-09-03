Former Deputy Minister of Health Ilir Hasani reveals that he will build a photovoltaic power plant in Kumanovo, together with his party colleague, Kumanovo Municipality councilor Ridvan Dervishi, “Faktor” reported.

They are joining the current business trends and for this purpose founded a company, “Next Era Solar System”.

The state itself nowadays gives such initiatives and I want to help in the energy crisis. Besides, I have always been environmentally minded, and even my cars I always want to keep up with the preservation of the environment. But this is a project that is at the very beginning and still has a lot of time to establish itself, Hasani told “Faktor”.

It is not yet known what production capacity the plant will have, and Hasani says that everything will depend on the financial availability of him and his partner.

Before being the Deputy Minister of Health, he was the head of the Urgent Surgery Center, director of the TOARICEC Clinic and national advisor to Minister Venko Filipce.

When the tragic fire happened in the modular covid-hospital in Tetovo, Hasani, together with Filipce, offered their resignations, which the then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev did not accept.