One person was injured in a shooting in Cair yesterday evening. As “Kanal 5” has learned, a member of the Ministry of the Interior from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) has been detained in connection with the case.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m., it was reported from the “Mother Teresa” Emergency Center that R. M. (24), injured by a firearm on “Metodija Mitevski” street in Skopje. According to R.M., a person from the village of Aracinovo shot at him, the Ministry of the Interior says, adding that measures are being taken to clear up the case.