One person was injured in a shooting in Cair yesterday evening. As “Kanal 5” has learned, a member of the Ministry of the Interior from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) has been detained in connection with the case.
Yesterday at 9:16 p.m., it was reported from the “Mother Teresa” Emergency Center that R. M. (24), injured by a firearm on “Metodija Mitevski” street in Skopje. According to R.M., a person from the village of Aracinovo shot at him, the Ministry of the Interior says, adding that measures are being taken to clear up the case.
Comments are closed for this post.