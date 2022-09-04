International fair “Wine Vision by Open Balkan”, held within the Open Balkan initiatives, ends in Belgrade on Sunday, MIA reports from Belgrade.

The fair was opened on September 1 by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Macedonian and Albanian Prime Ministers Dimitar Kovacevski and Edi Rama.

Almost 400 exhibitors from more than 22 countries attend the event in Belgrade. 160 exhibitors from Serbia presented, 26 from Albania, while 47 exhibitors came from Macedonia. In addition to the member states of the Open Balkans, there were exhibitors from Croatia, Montenegro, France, Chile, Argentina, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Moldova, South Africa and other countries. Food was also in focus, as a kind of tradition, with five top chefs from Macedonia, Serbia and Albania. At the event there were buyers from the EU, US, China and other countries from the East. A total of 300 square meters were reserved for tourism, where the Macedonian Tourism Promotion Agency was also present.

42 wineries and 3 distilleries from Macedonia presented over 300 wines and brandies. The country, under the slogan “Taste life,” also showcased authentic Macedonian food products.

The Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, yesterday awarded the Open Balkan Wine Trophy for the best indigenous variety of Tikvesh for the Barovo-red wine 2019 and the Open Balkan Wine Trophy for the “orange” variety of Kamnik for the Orange-2019 wine. The wines were judged by a jury of 25 international judges, five of whom were “master sommeliers”.