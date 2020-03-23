The coronavirus is a lipid-enveloped virus, which means that it is simply destroyed by hand washing. If you wash your hands, you have destroyed the virus. Also, with 70 percent alcohol it is very easy to get rid of the virus. If you go to places where there is a high concentration of people, wearing gloves is a must, and when you get home, you take off your clothes and wash them and take a warm shower. That way you have protected your family and your home, Dr. Nikolina Grozdanovska said at Monday’s Live Chat panel titled “Because Every Life Matters”.
Regarding the issue with testing and why citizens need to be tested as many as possible, Grozdanovska said that if you cannot determine the source you cannot prevent the spread of the virus.
So more people have to be tested, because there are some who have better immunity and are infected with Covid-19 but do not show symptoms. And they spread the virus. What do we do with such cases that can infect a large number of people? WHO’s recommendations are “test, test, test”. And always test as many people as possible. There are two types of tests that are conducted. The first rely on nose and throat swabs and they have proved unreliable. Studies show that PCR tests are more reliable. So far, unfortunately, I have not heard what kind of tests are used in Macedonia and therefore I cannot say how reliable our tests are, Grozdanovska said.
