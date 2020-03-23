The coronavirus is a lipid-enveloped virus, which means that it is simply destroyed by hand washing. If you wash your hands, you have destroyed the virus. Also, with 70 percent alcohol it is very easy to get rid of the virus. If you go to places where there is a high concentration of people, wearing gloves is a must, and when you get home, you take off your clothes and wash them and take a warm shower. That way you have protected your family and your home, Dr. Nikolina Grozdanovska said at Monday’s Live Chat panel titled “Because Every Life Matters”.

Regarding the issue with testing and why citizens need to be tested as many as possible, Grozdanovska said that if you cannot determine the source you cannot prevent the spread of the virus.