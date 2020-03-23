There are 2 categories of citizens that are highest risk, those are young people under 18 and the second category are older people over 67. The most sensitive in terms of health are those over the age of 67, while young people are the biggest virus carriers. This is from what we see here, but also from other countries. A decision was made to ban the movement of people over 67 years of age. They will be able to go outside from 5am to 11am. In the period from 5 am to 11 am they will be able to make certain purchases and so on, after 11 am the elderly will not be able to go outside, interim prime minister Oliver Spasovski informed.

The second group, that is, young people under 18 will be able to go outside only between 12pm and 9 pm. Which means that those two categories will not go outside at the same time. Most often young people have mild symptoms of the disease, even if they are not recognized, and can easily pass it on to the elderly, says Spasovski.

He adds that as a government they do not want these measures, but they are necessary.