After completing two incubation cycles without registering any new cases, we’ll know we’re effectively rid of the virus, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Monday’s press conference on Monday, voicing confidence that Macedonia will successfully overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Filipce pointed out that public health experts strongly believe social distancing measures are the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Citizens must adhere to all these measures. The mechanism is such that after two incubation cycles, we practically believe the virus is gone. This is the logic behind recommending social distancing, insisting on compliance with measures, not going out and protecting those at risk, Filipce said.

As regards the procurement of ventilators, the Health Minister said the procedure has been suspended to be reopened.