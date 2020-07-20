After posting on Instagram a few days ago that Kosovo is not, and will never be, Serbia, the Albanian singer originally from Pristina, Dua Lipa, published a map of Greater Albania on several platforms.

au•toch•tho•nous adjective (of an inhabitant of a place) indigenous rather than descended from migrants or colonists, the 24-year-old music, who has more than five million followers on Twitter and almost 50 million on Instagram, tweeted.



Her provocation, just like the previous one, sparked a lot of comments and opened new quarrels among the users.