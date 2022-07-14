MEP Angel Dzhambazki decorated his profile photo on social networks with a map of Greater Bulgaria, in which he also inserted the territory of the Republic of Macedonia.

Under the photo, Dzhambazki wrote that “Macedonia should not be given away” and that “the fight continues”.

Today, the Macedonian Parliament will hold a session on the French proposal, which the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will address, and after that, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will address the MPs.

A major protest is set to be held In front of the Parliament building at 12 h, and the citizens will once again send a message that they are against the French proposal and the Bulgarianization of Macedonia.