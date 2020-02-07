“Eko Club” company owner Saso Janakevski released an official statement responding to all criticism from the government that he denies being close to any party and that his company has been operating for 20 years and so far no one has reported irregularities in their work.

“Eko Club” has existed since 1990, has been operating in the commercial market and has been subject to the most stringent controls by all relevant institutions and under the rule of both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM. So far, no inspection supervision by any state institution has identified any irregularities in the state-of-the-art methodology for collection, transportation and treatment of non-hazardous municipal and hazardous medical waste, which is practiced daily by the company and is subject to 24-hour mandatory, statutory video surveillance and monitoring, says the owner.

He denies being linked any party and has so far heard many lies that he has cooperated with many politicians.

I believe that in a democratic society, companies must not be divided into parties, especially since they have participated and received public procurement during periods of rule by different parties. Under full moral, material and criminal responsibility, I publicly claim that I am not, nor have I had the need, nor have I ever wanted to be a part or “close” to any political structure. In the past period I have heard many lies about myself, from being the logistics for the escape of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski to the speculation that I enjoy protection from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Hungary, Viktor Orban, adds Janakievski.

However, he finds the allegations that he endangered the health of the citizens the most terrible.