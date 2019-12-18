Today’s session of the Parliamentary Committee on the Political System and Inter-Community Affairs, where the draft-amendments to the Electoral Code involving one constituency and open lists were to be discussed, has been canceled.

Chairman of the Committee, Aleksandar Kiracovski told the Parliament that the amendment debate could not start, because not all the amendments submitted to to the draft-law were translated.

He informed that so far 3,734 amendments have been translated and put into the electronic system out of 5,899 submitted. He said he would wait for the services until the end of next week, and then he would schedule a session so that the amendment debate could begin.

