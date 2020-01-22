The Parliament will again try to hold a discussion on the changes to the electoral code supported by the ruling SDSM party. The proposal would abolish the six electoral districts that currently elect 20 members of Parliament each and replace them with just a single one, where all 120 seats will up for grabs.

No other major party supports the SDSM proposal, but its leader Zoran Zaev continued to push for the idea, portraying it as a plan put forward by smaller ethnic minority parties. It would reduce the seats won by the bigger parties, both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, but SDSM believes it will hurt VMRO more, while they would try to compensate their losses by adopting smaller protest parties after the elections. In response, VMRO proposed the introduction of a fist pass the post system with 120 individual districts, but has largely pointed to the fact that electoral codes are not amended so soon before the election and without the approval of all major parties.

Ethnic Albanian parties strongly object to the idea. They rely on the guaranteed 20 seats in the 6-th, majority Albanian district, to prop up their representation in Parliament. Due to high emigration levels, Albanian areas have a much lower turnout rate, often below 50 percent, and fear that in a single electoral district it would cost them Parliament seats.