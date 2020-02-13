The European People’s Party sent support to Macedonia via Twitter, emphasizing that all our country needs to do is to ensure free and fair elections on April 12, to bring country forward.

EPP is the largest party in the European Parliament since 1999 and in the European Council since 2002. Angela Markel’s CDU party is also part of it and a sister party of VMRO-DPMNE. Representatives of Macedonia’s largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, recently attended a political assembly of the largest party in the European Parliament.