One of the most repeated phrases in Macedonian politics over the past few years is “no date”. It refers to the approval in principle by the European Union member states to allow Macedonia to open EU accession talks, but the failure to approve a date when these talks will actually begin. The date remains to be determined, even after all the humiliating concessions the Zaev regime made in the process. Videos of TV anchors announcing the date in 2018 and 2019 are frequently shared as memes and Zaev’s airplane selfie announcing the date in 2018 is a popular joke.

And now, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce made a similar comment while announcing the purchase of 200,000 coronavirus vaccines from China. Bad enough that the Zaev Government insisted it will only purchase Western produced vaccines, as part of its much touted geo-political orientation, but was eventually left without a single dose even as most neighboring countries began vaccinations. Zaev ignored offers from Russia and China, until the situation became truly hopeless and Macedonia began facing a huge delay in immunization that can help reopen the economy.

But Minister Filipce drew bitter laughs yesterday when asked about the date of delivery of the Chinese vaccines and couldn’t say exactly. Zaev, for his part, expressed hope that some Pfizer vaccines will arrive next week, but after so many similar false statements, on the EU accession talks and on the vaccine front, few take it seriously.