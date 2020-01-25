EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi shared on social networks Republika’s interview with VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

In the interview, Nikoloski says that Varhelyi is a great friend of both the party and Macedonia, and he expects great successes during his mandate.

Flattering messages, hope to live up to them. Happy to work together, important to work together! Varhelyi  said, sharing Republika’s interview with Nikoloski.

Nikoloski: We have a great friend in the EU Enlargement Commissioner