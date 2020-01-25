VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski answered Saturday to journalists’ questions about the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the negotiations underway with SDSM. For Mickoski, it is symptomatic that Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski first gave a negative opinion about the draft law and then changed his mind.

As it comes to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it is good to have a Public Prosecutor involved in the talks on expert level and give his opinion, given that on December 27 he was is quite critical in relation to the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office. I tried to be as precise as possible about what was happening, but what preceded what happened yesterday at a failed meeting related to the old draft text on the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, says Mickoski.

He adds that Jovevski changed his mind and said the law was good because he worked under government orders.