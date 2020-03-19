Macedonia reaches a major new crisis point in the coronavirus epidemic at the end of the month, as retirees will expect to collect their pensions.

With many of them being not exactly tech savvy, collecting the pension in person, from a bank teller, was the preferred method. That would also mean that the most vulnerable category of citizens could be exposed to the coronavirus in packed conditions. The Macedonian Banking Association said that it is in talks with the Government to come up with ways the pensions could be paid safely and on time.