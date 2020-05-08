The scenes I see today from Struga are extremely disappointing for me, reacted the Minister of Health Venko Filipce after a mass religious gathering was held Thursday in Struga, where the attendees did not respect the measures for keeping distance and wearing face masks.

From the beginning, I keep repeating that without the support of the citizens, the health workers cannot do anything. Literally nothing. If we want to keep this positive trend, we must respect the measures without exception. I also call for an investigation into how this kind of gathering, which is strictly banned, was allowed to take place. I appeal to the citizens to refrain from any gatherings so that we can finally start bringing life back to normal, Filipce wrote on Facebook.