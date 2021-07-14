Prevention principles are the same regardless of the variant – masks, distancing, hands’ disinfection – because we cannot live in a bubble. Citizens must have this in mind and consider this as a matter of their health, both when it comes to vaccination and prevention, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Wednesday.

Both where there are cases and where there are no cases, we insist on vaccination. That is our focus for now, said Filipce.

He said epidemiological surveys had been conducted, four people infected with the Brazilian variant of the virus had been isolated, and added that since the last reported case, there had been no new cases of the Delta variant of the virus.