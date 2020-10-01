Health Minister Venko Filipce delivered Thursday video message to parents, students and teachers on the start of the new school year.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought about a rapid and tectonic change in education unprecedented in history. I believe that for many of you, the new way of starting this school year is causing a sense of uncertainty. I know that many people want and want learning to take place differently and I honestly understand them all. But, as a health worker and the chief responsible in the battle against the pandemic, I seek understanding and support for all the health decisions we have made regarding the educational process. Every decision is based on the primary and most important goal, the protection of public health, the protection of the health system and overcoming the crisis. Every decision we have made is made in order to ensure a good, but also a safe educational process. And this is the only correct approach in conditions when there is no ideal solution, said Filipce.

In his address, Minister Filipce stressed that the full opening of schools implemented by many countries proved to be an extremely high risk, and in several countries, it meant a complete collapse of the system and a return to severe restrictions.