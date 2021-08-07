The intensity of a fire that broke out near the village of Budimirci has varied during last night, and the fire is now a little calmer, Crisis Management Center (CMC) head Stojance Angelov said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

From the position from which I observe in front of me I see two points where the flame is still active and strong, but in the background in several places I notice strong and thick smoke. The village of Budinarci is safe, Angelov added in his post.

He announced that two Macedonian and two Serbian helicopters were engaged this morning, and during the day a Romanian firefighting plane is expected to arrive.