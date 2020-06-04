According to estimates, the COVID-19 situation in the country is set to improve by the end of this week, but I have my reserves because analyses are done on a daily basis. We must realize that everyone is responsible, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Thursday.

Expectations are based on all available data: number of infections, time of diagnostics and measures undertaken towards detailed analysis of contacts.

However, we are making decisions and recommendations based on two aspects: first, daily analysis of numbers and a detailed analysis of the epidemiological interviews, which provide data that patients give on the manner of transmission, and secondly, the cross-sections from the previous two weeks, said Filipce.

He added that the virus is here and will not disappear, while people must learn to live with it.