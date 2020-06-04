If the reality was like that in Slovenia, in Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Kosovo, all these countries in the neighborhood have such a reality talking about 1, 2 or 5 new infections on daily basis and not a single death, with such a reality I would agree to immediately start election campaign and go to the polls and defeat them, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Kurir”.

In my opinion, the pandemic called the leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev is more harmful and damaging, because they are practically accelerating the Covid-19 pandemic, yes three months later they accelerating the pandemic and now practically we feel its strength in full intensity when we count, today I will repeat once again – more than 115 new cases and no one assumes responsibility and I will say again in this country responsibility is a forgotten word, explains Mickoski.