The President of the European People’s Party and former President of the European Council, Donald Tusk had Thursday a telephone conversation with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.



In my conversation today with Hristijan Mickoski Chairman of our member party VMRO-DPMNE we discussed the latest national COVID-19 trends and its related political challenges. All needs to be done to serve best the interests and protection of the citizens, Tusk said following the conversation with the VMRO-DPMNE leader.