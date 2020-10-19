VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski’s Q&A session on Facebook is ongoing and you can follow it live on the video below:
VMRO-DPMNE to stage protests in seven cities on Tuesday against crime, corruption, injustice and persecution
VMRO-DPMNE will stage protests in several cities across the country on Tuesday, against crime, corruption, injustice and persecution. The car protests will take place in Skopje, Veles, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Prilep, Stip and Bitola starting at 18:30 h. The Skopje protest will start from sports hall “Jane...
