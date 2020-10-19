The leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski together with the party’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met Monday with the Head of the OSCE Mission to Macedonia, Clemens Koja.

At the meeting I informed about the situation in the country, especially the worrying economic indicators such as crossing the debt threshold above 60% which is a violation of the Maastricht criteria, the historic decline of GDP in the country which reached 12.7% in the second quarter of this year, as well as the increase of poverty and decrease of the living standard of the citizens, said Mickoski.

The party says that they discussed the current problems of the country with corruption and crime, problems that the government does not promise to change in its policies, which was mentioned in the EC report, because the country is increasing dropping on lists on fight against corruption.