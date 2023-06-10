Following the criticism of Dutch Ambassador Dirk Jan Kop over corruption and judiciary practices in the country, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj says the Netherlands will send its own expert in the working group that drafts the rule of law roadmap.

“We have invited the Netherlands to nominate its own expert in the working group that is drafting the rule of law roadmap, and they accepted. We expect this roadmap to be drafted under the supervision of the Netherlands, in order for them to be confident that the Government has taken the right steps in the period leading up to the membership, so that we make essential changes in all fields,” Deputy PM Marichikj tells MIA on the possibility of Netherlands blocking the accession negotiations if the fight against corruption produced no results.

He adds that communication with the Netherlands has been direct and open, expecting the dialogue to intensify in the coming period.

“It is important that not only the Netherlands but also the entire European Union is assured that we are taking the right steps. Fight against corruption and the rule of law is a long-term process and the Netherlands and EU in general will always have an ally in the Government on the issue, both in the day-to-day fight against corruption and in the long-term measures and systemic decisions that must be adopted,” says Marichikj.