In his MIA interview, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev again pledged to reduce the public administration. It has a been persistent promise from him and his SDSM party over the past four years, thaht hasn’t been accomplished. The plan they were putting forward calls for having about a fifth of the public administration workers sent off to the private sector, with some subsidies.

Those who are willing to work and be at the service of the citizens shouldn’t be afraid. Naturally, part of the administration will gravitate toward the business sector, and some will retire in accordance with the law. In either case, the Government policy is clear – the administration will be reduced and will become more open to service the citizens, Zaev said.

He did not give an explanation why the process has been delayed for so long.